90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pride-Baywood Road shut down after tree down on roadway

1 hour 33 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, August 27 2025 Aug 27, 2025 August 27, 2025 4:15 PM August 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PRIDE - A portion of Pride-Baywood Road is closed after a tree fell onto the roadway, fire officials said.

Trending News

The road is closed at the 19000 block. The Department of Public Works is en route, the Pride Fire Department said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days