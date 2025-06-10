73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump says he will change Fort Johnson name back to Fort Polk in speech

2 hours 18 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 5:06 PM June 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
US Army/Facebook

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - President Donald Trump said during a speech Tuesday in Fort Bragg that he would restore the names for military bases that had their names changed, including changing Fort Johnson in Louisiana back to Fort Polk.

Trump, in his speech, said the restorations would take place because "we won a lot of battles out of those forts, it's no time to change." He previously reversed former President Biden's order that changed Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

Trending News

Fort Johnson, originally bearing the name of Confederate commander Leonidas Polk, was named after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor nearly a century later.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days