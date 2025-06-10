President Trump says he will change Fort Johnson name back to Fort Polk in speech

US Army/Facebook

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - President Donald Trump said during a speech Tuesday in Fort Bragg that he would restore the names for military bases that had their names changed, including changing Fort Johnson in Louisiana back to Fort Polk.

Trump, in his speech, said the restorations would take place because "we won a lot of battles out of those forts, it's no time to change." He previously reversed former President Biden's order that changed Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

President Trump at Fort Bragg, NC: "For a little breaking news, we are going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rutger, Fort Polk, Fort AP Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee. We won a lot of battles out of those forts, it's no time to change." pic.twitter.com/dtDMsCdkx2 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2025

Fort Johnson, originally bearing the name of Confederate commander Leonidas Polk, was named after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor nearly a century later.