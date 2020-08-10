President's virus briefing interrupted by shooting near White House

WASHINGTON - Law enforcement shot a person near the White House Monday, briefly interrupting President Trump's daily virus briefing and forcing the building into lockdown.

The incident happened shortly after the president started his press briefing around 5 p.m. President Trump was swiftly escorted away from the White House briefing room while Secret Service ensured the building was secured.

President Trump was rushed out of the White House briefing room Monday evening and later said the Secret Service had shot someone nearby. https://t.co/RrzvQqqQT4 pic.twitter.com/LdU94gVZZY — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2020

Trump returned to the podium minutes later and announced that a person had been shot by law enforcement near the White House. ABC News reports the person opened fire on a non-White House employee and uniformed Secret Service agents returned fire.

The president said the suspect was still alive and taken into custody.

The virus briefing resumed in full shortly afterward.