67°
Latest Weather Blog
President and first lady to meet with officials, victims of Bourbon Street attack
NEW ORLEANS - Next week, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New Orleans to grieve with the families and community members affected by the Bourbon Street attack.
The two will travel to the city on Jan. 6.
No further details were immediately given regarding the Bidens' visit other than they plan to meet with officials and grieve with the families and communities affected.
Their visit comes five days after a deadly attack the FBI is calling an act of terrorism. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a truck at high speed through a crowd of people celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street. Fourteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured.
Trending News
Jabbar was shot and killed by responding law officers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...