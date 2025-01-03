FBI, Homeland Security warns law enforcement of potential New Orleans attack copycats

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security has put out a joint intelligence bulletin warning law-enforcement agencies about the potential of copycats who could try and mimic the attack in New Orleans, according to ABC News.

The bulletin advises law enforcement to be on the lookout for any activity pointing to the use of vehicles as a weapon to inflict mass casualties. The bulletin also says ISIS has been promoting the use of vehicles as a terrorism weapon since about 2014, but that the group has been ramping up their call for attacks after the 2023 Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Police are given tips in this bulletin on what to look out for, including pre-operational surveillance – and use a fraudulent IDs and credit to rent vehicles -as potential signs of upcoming attack attacks.

Additionally, law enforcement officials told ABC News that there are no signs of ISIS claiming responsibility for the New Orleans. The bulletin also says while the New Orleans suspect was inspired by ISIS, there is still no evidence of co-conspirators helping him execute the assault.