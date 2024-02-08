Pre-season coaches poll says Arkansas will win 2024 SEC baseball championship with LSU not far behind

In a pre-season coaches poll released Thursday, Arkansas was the first-place pick as the projected winner of the SEC baseball championship.

As voted by the conference's 14 head coaches, Arkansas was the most popular choice as the projected winner. They received nine first-place votes while LSU received three.

Arkansas was also projected as the SEC Western Division champ with LSU four votes behind their nine.

The poll also revealed the rosters of the Preseason All-SEC teams. Featured on the rosters from LSU were Tommy White on the first team and Hayden Travinski on the second.

SEC play starts on March 15.