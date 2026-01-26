30°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish barn ruled total loss after fire along La. 1019 on Sunday night
DENHAM SPRINGS — A fire destroyed a barn along La. 1019 near Denham Springs over the weekend, fire officials told WBRZ.
Fire crews received a call about the fire around 7 p.m. Sunday and spent several hours putting out the blaze, leaving the scene around 12:45 a.m.
According to fire officials, the barn was a total loss, but the nearby house was spared from the flames.
No occupants were injured, but multiple firefighters received very minor injuries and are recovering at home.
Trending News
Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff provides update on roadways amid freezing temperatures
-
Experts remind residents of frostbite, hypothermia dangers with freezing temperatures
-
Baton Rouge vegan restaurant closes following owner's passing
-
LDWF agents rescue boaters, stranded drivers in Saturday's winter weather
-
Cassidy calls for state and federal investigation after agents shoot and kill...
Sports Video
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...