Prairieville man gets 30 years for raping two children, must be surgically castrated

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man pleaded guilty last week to six charges connected to the sexual assault of two girls, stemming from a 2021 investigation by the Gonzales Police Department.

Douglas Decuir, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts each of second degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles with a victim less than 13 years of age.

The case goes back to Sept. 15, 2021, when Gonzales Police Department officers responded to a residence after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault. According to police, an individual at the scene told officers that two girls had disclosed being sexually assaulted.

Detectives launched an investigation and both girls gave detailed accounts of the assaults to forensic interviewers. Based on those interviews and other evidence recovered, a warrant was issued for Decuir, who was then arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Decuir was also involved in the case of Heather French, an Ascension Parish middle school employee who pleaded guilty to sharing photos of students with him.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Decuir was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

As part of the agreement, Decuir must undergo surgical castration administered by a licensed physician through the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. He must also register as a sex offender or child predator for life.