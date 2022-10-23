Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive by Sunday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting. No information on a motive or suspect has been released.