Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive by Sunday morning

Sunday, October 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. 

Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting. No information on a motive or suspect has been released. 

