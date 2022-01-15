Power fully restored to Louisiana's barrier island after Ida

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A little over five months after Hurricane Ida devastated Grand Isle, Louisiana’s barrier island, electricity is fully up and running, the mayor’s office said.

Ida made landfall Aug. 29. Grand Isle was nearly inaccessible in the days immediately after the storm ravaged the community.

Power was restored to parts of Grand Isle over the next 130 days, but large Entergy generators were still providing power to other areas. As of Friday, power has been fully restored to the entire town, WVUE-TV reported.