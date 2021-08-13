Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven set to become Tropical Storm Grace

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. This system is located 840 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A potential tropical cyclone is designated when a system has yet to officially take on tropical characteristics but is expected to before affecting land. With the designation, the NHC can begin issuing watches, warnings and advisories

P.T.C. Seven is already producing showers and storms and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to become a tropical storm by Saturday then move east across the Caribbean Islands through next week and turn northeast.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm as forecast, it will pick up the 7th name on the list, Grace. At this time, Seven does not pose a threat to the central Gulf Coast, but now is a great time to prepare for hurricanes as we near the peak of the season.

Get tropical weather alerts sent straight to your phone on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.