Pot of grease left unattended causes fire that displaced four

BATON ROUGE - A pot of grease left unattended on the stove started a fire that displaced four people Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Baylor Drive Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m.. Officials said the homeowner and her young child were outside when they arrived and they were able to control the flames within half an hour.

Firefighters went inside and said the fire was contained to the home's kitchen, but the rest of the home sustained some smoke damage. Investigators said the fire was started by a pot of grease that was left unattended.

The other two residents of the home were not home when the fire started. The Red Cross was called to assist the family of four.