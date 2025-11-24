80°
Country music star Zach Bryan to perform in Tiger Stadium for 'Death Valley Live' series

Monday, November 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Country music star Zach Bryan will headline Tiger Stadium next year in the first installment of LSU's "Death Valley Live" concert series. 

Bryan will play Tiger Stadium on March 28, 2026, as part of his upcoming "With Heaven on Tour"  international tour to promote his album "With Heaven on Top," set to release on Jan. 9, 2026. 

Caamp and J.R. Carroll will open the Baton Rouge show. 

LSU made the announcement on Monday, after the Metro Council approved tax rebates for two major concerts in the stadium in early November. 

Artist presale tickets open on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and tickets open to the public on Dec. 5. 

