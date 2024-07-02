Portion of Calcasieu Parish under shelter in place order due to warehouse fire; I-10 closed in area

WESTLAKE - A portion of Calcasieu Parish was placed under a shelter-in-place order due to a fire at a chemical facility.

The affected area extended to about a quarter-mile south of the BioLab facility in Westlake. BioLab is a chemical engineering facility off I-10, closing the interstate.

According to Louisiana State Police, the interstate is closed for about 10 miles and the fire is about 90% contained.

In a statement, a BioLab spokesperson says there were no injuries and they are now investigating the origin of the smoke.

"As always, the safety and well-being of our community in Lake Charles remains of the utmost importance, and we have deployed our own specialized experts onsite to work cooperatively with first responders and local authorities in order to address the incident."

Calcasieu Parish officials said people affected by the shelter-in-place should go inside, shut doors and windows, turn off A/C, and wait for further instruction.