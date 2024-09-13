82°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen road renamed to honor former West Baton Rouge sheriff
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge honored former Sheriff Mike Cazes by renaming a street after him on Friday.
After nearly 20 years in office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes retired late last year and was replaced by Jeff Bergeron.
Trending News
Northwest Drive in Port Allen was officially renamed to Mike Cazes Road ON Friday morning as a thank-you for his many years of service.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10