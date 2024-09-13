Port Allen road renamed to honor former West Baton Rouge sheriff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge honored former Sheriff Mike Cazes by renaming a street after him on Friday.

After nearly 20 years in office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes retired late last year and was replaced by Jeff Bergeron.

Northwest Drive in Port Allen was officially renamed to Mike Cazes Road ON Friday morning as a thank-you for his many years of service.