Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile

PORT ALLEN - A Port Allen man was arrested Wednesday for the rape of a juvenile, officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Amilcar-Gonzalo Rodriguez was booked for first-degree rape after their agency received a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

No more details about the case were disclosed. In Louisiana, the sentence for first-degree rape is life in prison. If the victim is under 13, a district attorney can seek the death penalty.