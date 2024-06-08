Latest Weather Blog
Popular vacation spot for Louisianans shuts down beach after two shark attacks injure woman, teens
DESTIN, Fla. — Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast were closed to the public Friday following two shark attacks within two hours that left a woman with an amputated leg and two teenagers injured, Walton County deputies said.
The attacks happened between Destin and Panama City Beach, popular destinations for Louisianans' summer vacations.
One attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. A woman was brought to a hospital by the South Walton Fire District. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that double red flags — signifying extreme danger — were flown after the shark attack.
WOMAN INJURED IN REPORTED SHARK INCIDENT IN WATERSOUND; DOUBLE RED FLAGS NOW FLYING ON WALTON COUNTY BEACHES IN SURROUNDING AREA— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024
Just after 1:15 pm @WCSOFL and @swfdinfo responded to a report of a woman being injured by a shark in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith… pic.twitter.com/atAkWyf875
Around 3:25 p.m., a teenager was injured after a second attack, officials said.
The beaches were evacuated and closed pending an investigation.
WCSO AND SWFD RESPONDING TO SECOND SHARK INCIDENT IN INLET BEACH; WATER IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC IN WALTON COUNTY@WCSOFL and @swfdinfo are responding to the area of Shoreline Drive following multiple reports of a teenager injured by a shark.— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024
The water is now closed to the… pic.twitter.com/1nKJNHw6OU
The South Walton Fire District held a press conference detailing all the injuries. The first woman was wounded by a shark between Seaside and Rosemary Beach, where she "received significant trauma to the mid-section of her pelvic area as well as amputation of the left of her arm."
Two teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old were also injured, with one being airlifted in critical condition and the other receiving flesh wounds.
The full conference can be watched here.
