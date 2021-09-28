Popular golf course in West Feliciana abruptly shuts down

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A once prestigious golf course plagued by money issues in recent years closed this week.

Notices were set out to residents at the Bluffs on Thompson Creek this past weekend that Monday would be the last day of operation for its neighboring golf course and all other facilities including the swimming pool, tennis courts, nature trail and fitness center.

A letter that went out to residents said, "Attempts to sell the Bluffs golf course and amenities will continue, and hopefully the search for a buyer will be successful."

The course, which has been a go-to spot for golfers in south Louisiana, first opened in 1988. Though the Bluffs has a rich history, the golf course has been involved in multiple controversies over the past several years.

In 2015, it was at the center of an investigation after a mistake was discovered in tax documents which some believed was a conscious effort to lower the Bluffs' property tax bill.

An event planner at the course was also arrested last year after she allegedly stole somewhere between $750 and $5,000. Her husband, who was the general manager of the golf course at the time, also resigned his position.