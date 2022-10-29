64°
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closed indefinitely after fire Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular Denham Springs restaurant was damaged Friday night in a substantial fire and has closed indefinitely.
According to the restaurant management, P-Beau's on Bass Pro Boulevard caught on fire after 10 p.m. Friday after they had closed.
P-Beau's shut down from August to September in 2022 for re-branding and renovations. They re-opened Sept. 26.
