Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass without the public

2 hours 42 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, April 05 2020 Apr 5, 2020 April 05, 2020 12:00 PM April 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ITALY - Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday mass inside an empty church as the COVID-19 pandemic looms on.

Under normal circumstances, Palm Sunday mass is usually celebrated outdoors and is open to thousands of tourist. The Pope instead held the service inside in the presence of a select group of priest, nuns, and a small choir.

Palm Sunday mass signifies the beginning of Holy Week, the most important week in the Christian liturgical calendar which concludes on Easter Sunday, April 12th.

