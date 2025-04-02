83°
Ponchatoula Police seeking assistance on identifying theft suspect
PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Police are looking for information on a man who allegedly took several items without paying at a building supply store on Wednesday.
According to police, the man is an unknown white man who fled in a red SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective RJ Hils at (985) 386-6548.
