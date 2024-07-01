Ponchatoula Police searching for man connected to June homicide

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department is searching for a man accused of crimes related to a June homicide, the department said Monday.

Ricky Lee Alexander, 42, is wanted for obstruction of justice and second-degree battery in connection to the investigation of a June 6 homicide, police said. According to the police, he also goes by Pete.

Anyone with information on Alexander or his whereabouts is asked to contact 985-386-6548.