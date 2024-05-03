69°
Chief confirms Ponchatoula Police Department on strike Friday

By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Police Department is on strike Friday, according to its chief. 

There was no immediate information on the reason for the strike. 

WBRZ has reached out to find out more information. This is a developing story. 

