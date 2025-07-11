82°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Police Department asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 17-year-old runaway juvenile.
Gracie Vincent was last seen in Ponchatoula on July 8, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.
Trending News
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James McGovern at (985) 386-6548
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston trial over killing at tourist center ends with guilty verdict
-
Four qualify to replace EBR judge who gave up district seat for...
-
Marines OKd for deployment at ICE detention facilities in Louisiana, Florida and...
-
REPORT: Construction of Buc-ee's in Lafayette slightly delayed amid poor weather conditions
-
Gov. Landry announces new leader of Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority