Ponchatoula Police arrest alleged escapee, sex offender from Washington
PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Police Department arrested a man wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections for 'Failure to Register as a Sex Offender' and 'Escape.'
According to the Ponchatoula PD Facebook page, only July 20, Police were called to the Circle K on Highway 22 West on reports of a person harassing customers and acting suspiciously.
Officers made contact with the person, identified as 30-year-old James Dean Duncan. A warrant check revealed Duncan was wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections for the aforementioned charges.
Duncan's criminal history includes arrests in seven other states, according to the post.
"The City of Ponchatoula is not the place for criminals to hide," Chief Bry Layrisson said in the post. "Whether you commit crimes in our city, or are here on the run, Ponchatoula Police will bring you to justice."
