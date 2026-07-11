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CATS bus involved in crash, other vehicle strikes nursing home building
BATON ROUGE - A CATS bus and an SUV were involved in a crash on North Boulevard, Baton Rouge police officials told WBRZ.
Images of the scene show a CATS bus on the street, with a black SUV crashed into the Capital Oaks nursing home on North Boulevard. Officials received the call around 1:57 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that according to their preliminary reports, "a CATS bus hit the business and a SUV." A CATS official, however, said the vehicle ran a stop sign, collided with a CATS bus before the vehicle struck the building.
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No one on the bus was hurt, and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
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