Ponchatoula driver killed, another critically injured in four-vehicle crash on Airline Highway

LAPLACE — A Ponchatoula man died in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 near Windsor Street Friday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash in Laplace at around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

55-year-old Thomas Mixon died at the scene, according to state police.

According to LSP's investigation, Mixon was driving northbound on Airline Highway and attempted to change lanes to pass the vehicle in front of him. He instead struck the front right corner of the truck travelling to his left, which rotated him into the car driving in front of him. Mixon's truck then crossed the roadway and struck an SUV traveling south on Airline Highway.

Officials say that Mixon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died at the scene.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers were wearing seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation.