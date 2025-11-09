70°
Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce hosts biannual Ponchatoula Antique Trade Days Arts and Crafts Fair

1 hour 50 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 12:54 PM November 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce held its biannual Ponchatoula Antique Trade Days Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend.

The weekend-long event took place from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9  as crowds enjoyed over 200 local and national vendors showcasing diverse selections of antiques, crafts, arts and collectables.

Guests enjoyed a variety of food vendors offering an assortment of delicious options. 

The fair, held twice a year during the first full weekend in March and November, will conclude on Sunday at 5 p.m. 

