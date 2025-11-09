70°
Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce hosts biannual Ponchatoula Antique Trade Days Arts and Crafts Fair
PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce held its biannual Ponchatoula Antique Trade Days Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend.
The weekend-long event took place from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9 as crowds enjoyed over 200 local and national vendors showcasing diverse selections of antiques, crafts, arts and collectables.
Guests enjoyed a variety of food vendors offering an assortment of delicious options.
The fair, held twice a year during the first full weekend in March and November, will conclude on Sunday at 5 p.m.
