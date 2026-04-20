Policy experts weigh in on five constitutional amendments to be voted on May 16

BATON ROUGE – A Public Affairs Research Council webinar brought together policy experts who expressed sharp differences on the five constitutional amendments voters will consider in the May 16 election.

The topics include civil service protections, the creation of a new school district for the city of St. George, permanent teacher pay raises, property taxes and raising the age limit for judges.

Louisiana voters rejected a sweeping package of amendments last year that bundled together a number of policy changes, including a proposed teacher pay raise.

Critics said those measures were overly complex and combined too many unrelated issues, fueling voter skepticism. Lawmakers responded this year by simplifying the new proposals, aiming to give voters clearer choices on individual issues.

"I did live in Las Vegas, so I do love a good betting line,” Jan Moller, executive director of Invest in Louisiana, a civic watchdog group, said in response to a question about how oddsmakers might rate the chances for passage.

“I'm going to probably put it at about even money right now,” Moller said. That's what makes these elections very exciting.”

Amendment 1: Classified Versus Unclassified Employees

Amendment 1 would give the Legislature the authority to move positions from the classified to the unclassified civil service system.

Currently, classified employees benefit from protections such as structured pay schedules and due process in disciplinary actions. While the Civil Service Commission currently has the sole authority to make such changes, the amendment would also give the Legislature power to make changes and prevent the commission from reversing those

legislative decisions.

Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, said he supports the amendment, arguing it strengthens checks and balances while still maintaining protections originally designed to shield employees from political pressure.

Moller opposes the measure, questioning whether elected officials should have the power to determine appointed roles. He emphasized that civil service systems exist to ensure nonpartisan expertise in government.

“Do we want politicians deciding who should be an appointed official?” Moller asked.

Barry Erwin, chief policy officer of Leaders for a Better Louisiana, a group of top businessmen, did not take a position, noting uncertainty about how the amendment would be implemented and who it would affect. He suggested that the proposal would need refinement regardless of the outcome.

Amendment 2: New St. George School District

Amendment 2 would allow the newly established city of St. George to create its own school district separate from East Baton Rouge Parish. For the amendment to pass, it must be approved both statewide and by voters in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Similar school districts already exist in Baker, Zachary and Central. If approved, St. George would gain access to state education funding and the ability to levy taxes.

Erspamer supports the amendment, arguing that local communities should have the authority to determine their own governance structures without statewide interference.

“Why does the whole state have to decide whether this relationship between St. George and East Baton Rouge Parish will evolve the way they’d like it to?” Erspamer asked.

Moller, whose group typically focuses on issues that affect working people and the poor, strongly opposes carving out a new school district, citing concerns about equity. He noted that St. George is a wealthier, majority-white area and warned that the separation could significantly harm East Baton Rouge schools.

According to estimates he cited, the parish could lose about 12% of its students and 25% of its funding, creating a potential $71 million budget gap. He also argued that school choice for St. George families could become more limited in accessing magnet parish schools.

“If you don’t think this can happen, that it only affects Baton Rouge, it might be coming to your community next,” Moller said.

Amendment 3: Teacher Pay Raises

Amendment 3 proposes making current teacher stipends permanent by paying down approximately $2 billion in debt within the state’s Teachers Retirement System. The plan would fund this by liquidating three trust funds dedicated to early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

Supporters argue that reducing debt would lower interest payments, freeing up savings to increase teacher pay. However, the state would need to find alternative funding to replace the eliminated trust funds. Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, reportedly estimates a gap of around $50 million.

Moller opposes the amendment, noting that voters have rejected similar proposals in the past. He also argued that the proposed pay increase would not keep pace with inflation – it essentially would replace a $2,000 annual stipend with a $2,250 permanent pay raise – and pointed out that Louisiana teachers earn about $10,000 less than the national average.

He suggested that lawmakers should generate new revenue rather than reallocate existing funds.

Erspamer and Erwin support the amendment, emphasizing the importance of reducing debt. Erspamer also argued that teacher pay decisions should primarily be handled by local school boards rather than the state.

“The notion that the state be responsible primarily for the questions of teacher pay, and whether it’s too low, is just flat wrong,” Erspamer said. “These are decisions that ought to be made by local school boards.”

Amendment 4: Inventory Taxes

Amendment 4 would allow local governments to reduce or eliminate inventory taxes, which are taxes levied on goods held for sale or raw materials based on the inventory’s assessed value at the end of the year.

If parishes choose to eliminate their inventory tax, the state would provide a one-time payment to offset lost revenue, drawn from the Revenue Stabilization Fund, which currently holds about $2.4 billion.

Any changes would require agreement from local authorities, including the sheriff, school board and parish governing body.

Once the inventory tax is reduced or eliminated, it cannot be reinstated.

Erwin and Erspamer support the amendment, arguing that it provides flexibility to local governments and reduces burdens on businesses ranging from car dealerships to small retailers. They also noted that only a limited number of parishes heavily rely on inventory tax revenue.

“Frankly, it’s kind of dumb that we have so much of this stuff in the Constitution that does not give the local governments the ability to make those kinds of changes without going to voters,” Erwin said.

Moller opposes the proposal, expressing concern about trading a permanent revenue stream for a one-time payment. He warned that the change could lead to funding cuts for schools over time.

Amendment 5: Maximum Age for Judges

Amendment 5 would raise the maximum age for judges to run for office from 70 to 75. While age limits vary nationwide, proponents argue that 75 is a reasonable standard.

Erwin supports the amendment, pointing to increased life expectancy and longer professional careers as justification. Both Erspamer and Moller declined to take a position.

With the May 16 vote approaching, voters will need to weigh competing arguments about local control, fiscal responsibility and long-term policy consequences.