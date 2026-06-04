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BRPD: Man arrested after punching woman, throwing her in his car, leaving her unconscious in street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a New Roads man accused of punching a woman at a North Acadian Thruway club before putting her in his car, attacking her again and leaving her unconscious.
According to an arrest warrant, a woman that 25-year-old Eurell Johnson III was dating called him to bring her ID to Club Emotions on May 24. The woman told police that Johnson began cursing aggressively at her when he heard another man in the background, adding that he punched her and threw her into his car when he arrived at the club.
While inside the car, the woman said she was trying to free herself but was being held against her will. The car later stopped along Blount Road, where Johnson allegedly pulled her out of the car and punched and kicked her before leaving her unconscious in the street.
The woman was later found with a black eye and blood coming from her mouth.
Johnson was arrested on Thursday, charged with simple kidnapping, battery of a dating partner and second-degree battery.
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Johnson has a violent criminal record in New Roads, BRPD added, noting that he has been arrested on resisting arrest by force, battery of a police officer and cruelty to animals.
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