83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR School Board calls for amendments to St. George school system bills in legislature

1 hour 49 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 5:47 PM May 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board passed a resolution to ask for amendments to two bills that would create and regulate the proposed St. George school system. 

The resolution passed 5-1 with three abstaining during a special meeting Monday evening. Board members think the bill places an "unfair burden on the remaining students and residents of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System." They are against some specific language in the bill concerning magnet schools and believe that once the bill is passed it may be difficult to change without legislative action. They are asking for a delay in the House until amendments can be made. 

Trending News

Both of the bills passed through the state Senate and will be heard during the House Education Committee on Tuesday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days