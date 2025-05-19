EBR School Board calls for amendments to St. George school system bills in legislature

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board passed a resolution to ask for amendments to two bills that would create and regulate the proposed St. George school system.

The resolution passed 5-1 with three abstaining during a special meeting Monday evening. Board members think the bill places an "unfair burden on the remaining students and residents of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System." They are against some specific language in the bill concerning magnet schools and believe that once the bill is passed it may be difficult to change without legislative action. They are asking for a delay in the House until amendments can be made.

Both of the bills passed through the state Senate and will be heard during the House Education Committee on Tuesday morning.