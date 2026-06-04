82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge business owner says he'll be compensated by FedEx after driver threw and kicked packages

1 hour 12 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 4:38 PM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge business owner says a FedEx driver threw and kicked packages worth more than $10,000 outside a warehouse.

Footage provided by Jeremy Rasti, owner of Crescendo Audio, shows a driver throwing down a stack of boxes, kicking one of them and throwing another at the door.

Rasti said he contacted FedEx after the incident and found their initial response dismissive. He explained that FedEx opened a case but quickly closed it. As the situation gained attention on social media, Rasti said FedEx later agreed to return his previous driver, who he described as reliable.

Trending News

Rasti said FedEx will also compensate him for damages to his door.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days