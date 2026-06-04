Baton Rouge business owner says he'll be compensated by FedEx after driver threw and kicked packages

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge business owner says a FedEx driver threw and kicked packages worth more than $10,000 outside a warehouse.

Footage provided by Jeremy Rasti, owner of Crescendo Audio, shows a driver throwing down a stack of boxes, kicking one of them and throwing another at the door.

Rasti said he contacted FedEx after the incident and found their initial response dismissive. He explained that FedEx opened a case but quickly closed it. As the situation gained attention on social media, Rasti said FedEx later agreed to return his previous driver, who he described as reliable.

Rasti said FedEx will also compensate him for damages to his door.