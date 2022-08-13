Police: Woman was brutally attacked, sexually assaulted at BREC park Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.

Officers told WBRZ a woman was walking along a park trail when she was attacked by a male suspect. The man allegedly beat her and sexually assaulted her at the scene.

No information about a suspect has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.