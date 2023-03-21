Police were investigating Nathan Millard case when man fled from officers, caused crash

BATON ROUGE - Police were following up on their investigation into the death of Nathan Millard when a panicked man ran from officers, causing a major crash at an intersection just off Highland Road.

The crash was first reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and Napoleon Street.

Officials with BRPD said officers were looking into a house "known for prostitution and drugs" when they saw people outside the property. A man in a parked car spotted an officer approaching him and sped off, according to police.

Police followed behind that person and caught up with him after he apparently ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

Photos taken at the scene showed at least two cars were involved in what appeared to be a T-bone crash. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to sources.

The chase reportedly started in the area of Nebraska Street near a property where Millard, a tourist who was in town for a business trip, died from what is believed to have been an accidental overdose before his body was dumped.

"That particular case is ongoing," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said of the investigation. "Detectives were in the area trying to continue investigative measures and reaching out to individuals to find out what's going on."

McKneely said the man who fled was not initially suspected of committing a crime but will now face charges related to the crash.