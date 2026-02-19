85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police trying to identify person who attempted to burglarize car in Garden District
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a person who tried to burglarize a vehicle in the Garden District neighborhood.
The Baton Rouge Police Department shared a photo of the alleged burglar that officers are trying to identify.
Police say the person tried to burglarize a car early Feb. 12 near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Hearthstone Drive, but may be linked to more attempted car burglaries in the area.
Trending News
Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Ag Center's annual Livestock and Poultry Show returns for 83rd...
-
8 of 9 skiers missing after California avalanche are found dead
-
Southdowns Pre-K Center unveils new inclusive playground
-
Festival International De Louisiana announces music lineup for 40th anniversary
-
Louisiana tax officials extend deadlines because of recent weather problems