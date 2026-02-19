Police trying to identify person who attempted to burglarize car in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a person who tried to burglarize a vehicle in the Garden District neighborhood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department shared a photo of the alleged burglar that officers are trying to identify.

Police say the person tried to burglarize a car early Feb. 12 near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Hearthstone Drive, but may be linked to more attempted car burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.