Police trying to identify person connected to stabbing on LSU campus before Garth Brooks concert
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual connected to a stabbing that happened on LSU's campus Saturday.
LSU Police Department sent an alert around 4 p.m. Saturday for people to avoid the South Stadium area and remain vigilant. An hour later, campus returned to normal operations.
Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867.
