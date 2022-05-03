Police trying to identify person connected to stabbing on LSU campus before Garth Brooks concert

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual connected to a stabbing that happened on LSU's campus Saturday.

LSU Police Department sent an alert around 4 p.m. Saturday for people to avoid the South Stadium area and remain vigilant. An hour later, campus returned to normal operations.

Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867.