Police trying to identify people who committed multiple thefts at Tanger Outlet Mall
GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify people accused of stealing from various retailers at Tanger Outlet Mall.
Officials say the thefts happened on April 7 and 10. Both times, the suspects fled the scene in a red Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gonzales Police at (225) 433-4050.
