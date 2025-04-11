79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police trying to identify people who committed multiple thefts at Tanger Outlet Mall

2 hours 41 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 4:02 PM April 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify people accused of stealing from various retailers at Tanger Outlet Mall.

Officials say the thefts happened on April 7 and 10. Both times, the suspects fled the scene in a red Nissan Altima.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gonzales Police at (225) 433-4050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days