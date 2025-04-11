Police trying to identify people who committed multiple thefts at Tanger Outlet Mall

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify people accused of stealing from various retailers at Tanger Outlet Mall.

Officials say the thefts happened on April 7 and 10. Both times, the suspects fled the scene in a red Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gonzales Police at (225) 433-4050.