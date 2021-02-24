Police: Suspected burglar shot, severely wounded during alleged break-in is a juvenile

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Feb. 24) morning, authorities in the capital city responded to reports of a shooting incident on Burbank Drive.

Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were among those who responded to the reported shooting, which occurred in the 4600 block of Burbank Drive at Armstrong Apartments.

Officials with BRPD were initially dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m., as the incident was originally reported on Jennifer Jean Drive, which is in BRPD's jurisdiction.

But after their initial investigation into the shooting revealed that the incident also involved a part of Burbank Drive that falls in EBRSO's jurisdiction, deputies with the sheriff's office were called to the scene.

According to EBRSO deputies, the incident appeared to be an attempted burglary that ended when the suspect was shot.

They say that a male suspect who may have been armed was seen trying to break into a vehicle near Armstrong Apartments. Deputies report that the alleged would-be burglar was shot at the apartment complex.

Injured, he ran to nearby Jennifer Jean Drive, which is where he was located by officials. The wounded suspect was then taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

BRPD officers added that the wounded burglar is a juvenile and that he was seriously hurt.

The incident is currently under investigation by both EBRSO and BRPD.