Police: Street racer showed 'zero regard for human life' while fleeing officers; 2 arrested for weekend car stunts

Troy Perret (left), Jason Cager (right)

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a pair of men tied to a rash of car stunts that shut down multiple intersections in the capital city and led to a dangerous pursuit over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department booked Jason Cager, 24, and Troy Perret, 18, in separate incidents reported the same night. Both were booked for drag racing and aggravated obstruction of a highway. Cager faces additional charges for his high-speed chase with law enforcement.

Police were first called to the intersection of N Airway Drive and Tom Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. There, Cager was seen doing donuts in an orange Chevrolet Camaro surrounded by a crowd of onlookers.

Once officers arrived, drivers scrambled away from police at high speeds. Cager reportedly zoomed through a red light and cut through the parking lot of the Cortana Walmart at one point in the pursuit.

Arrest records said Cager showed "zero regard for human life" and that he was driving so recklessly only a police helicopter could keep up with him. He was eventually stopped and taken into custody at the Perkins-Siegen intersection.

Within an hour of that arrest, officers responded to another intersection at S Choctaw Drive and N Flannery Road where more drivers were reportedly drag racing and performing burnouts just feet away from crowds of pedestrians.

A police helicopter again helped track a 1999 Ford Mustang that was involved, and officers took the driver, identified as Troy Perret, into custody.

Arrest documents said both men removed the license plates from their vehicles, hoping it would help them elude police.

A third person was taken into custody Sunday near the Mall of Louisiana after police spotted a car belonging to a "known street racer." Officers believe that suspect was involved in similar stunts that shut down College Drive last month as scores of people were leaving LSU's Garth Brooks concert.

Another man associated with the car group that staged the College Drive shutdown was arrested a month ago when he reportedly ran a red light while fleeing police and T-boned another vehicle, killing a woman.