Police: St. Rose man kidnaps Tennessee teen, admits having sex with her and leaving her in tent

ST. ROSE — Police said Thursday that a St. Charles Parish man was accused of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after he admitted that he brought a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee to Louisiana to have sex with her. Additional charges are possible.

The child was found alone in a tent in a secluded wooded area of Tangipahoa Parish, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. His Jefferson Davis Parish-based agency became involved when it received a call on Christmas Eve about Alexander Materne, 28, possibly being in the Jennings area.

Materne was eventually found at his family residence in St. Rose in St. Charles Parish, Semmes said.

Semmes said Materne admitted picking the girl up and taking her to St. Rose for sex. He said he had left the girl in the tent and led police to her. She had been in the tent for two days and had food and water.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the tent was in an unincorporated area between Hammond and Ponchatoula and was a random location chosen by the suspect.

Police say the girl was "shaken up" but was otherwise safe and released to her family after being taken to a hospital.

Materne was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. He is booked on one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child. There are additional charges coming from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.