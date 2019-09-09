Police, Sheriff's office investigating two armed robberies in Central

CENTRAL - Two crime scenes right across the street from each other are where authorities say a couple of armed robberies happened Monday evening.

Initial reports say the first one was reported near a chicken restaurant on Wax Road around 6:30 p.m.

The other, across the street in the parking lot of Walmart on Sullivan Road, reported shortly after.

No details on what was taken or if the robberies are connected but the Central police department is assisting EBRSO in the investigation.