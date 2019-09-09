75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police, Sheriff's office investigating two armed robberies in Central
CENTRAL - Two crime scenes right across the street from each other are where authorities say a couple of armed robberies happened Monday evening.
Initial reports say the first one was reported near a chicken restaurant on Wax Road around 6:30 p.m.
The other, across the street in the parking lot of Walmart on Sullivan Road, reported shortly after.
No details on what was taken or if the robberies are connected but the Central police department is assisting EBRSO in the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
-
City-Parish preparing to buyout 13 homes across EBR
-
Born in the Bahamas, local firefighter collecting donations for storm-ravaged community
-
Report: Opening of troubled downtown library delayed again
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Jefferson Hwy.