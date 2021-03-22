Police seize real gun disguised as Nerf toy during drug raid in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - A real gun disguised as a Nerf toy was discovered by police during a drug raid in Catawba County this week.

Among 20 other firearms, the Glock 19 pistol was the only one painted blue and orange, and labeled with a Nerf logo to emulate the toy. Deputies also found copious amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, along with $2,300 in cash.

"Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement," the release said. "Firearms, in general, are commonly seized in conjunction with searches where felony amounts of narcotics are present," the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, of Catawba was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of mushrooms and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $20,000 bond on Wednesday.

Investigators say there was no clear motive as to why the gun was disguised as a Nerf toy.