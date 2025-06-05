93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for snake exhibition wheelchair thief

45 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 1:54 PM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - Police are seeking to return a wheelchair that was stolen from a library during a snake exhibition. 

The Livingston Police Department said a public wheelchair was stolen from the Livingston Library during a snake exhibition being held there. 

"No need to 'shed' tears over it," the department said, "you really have made 'hiss-tory' with this theft.

Trending News

"Our friends at the Library have thick skin and said they will not press charges if you make the right decision."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days