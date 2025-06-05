Police searching for snake exhibition wheelchair thief

LIVINGSTON - Police are seeking to return a wheelchair that was stolen from a library during a snake exhibition.

The Livingston Police Department said a public wheelchair was stolen from the Livingston Library during a snake exhibition being held there.

"No need to 'shed' tears over it," the department said, "you really have made 'hiss-tory' with this theft.

"Our friends at the Library have thick skin and said they will not press charges if you make the right decision."