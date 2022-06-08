90°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Police are looking for a teenage girl who disappeared from her home Tuesday night.
The French Settlement Police Department did not release the teen's name but shared a photo, saying she was seen leaving her home on Highway 16 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and slippers.
Trending News
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - Hurricane season 2022
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down...
-
Artist turning tree stump into statue of City Park creator
-
Drivers nervous about I-10 widening project after emergency repair Tuesday morning
-
Large sinkhole swallowing sidewalk, neighbors fear road is next