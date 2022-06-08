Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Livingston Parish

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Police are looking for a teenage girl who disappeared from her home Tuesday night.

The French Settlement Police Department did not release the teen's name but shared a photo, saying she was seen leaving her home on Highway 16 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.