Police searching for man wanted for molestation of a juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles as well as molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior.
Daryn Lathers, 27, is being sought by the Denham Springs Police Department. He is wanted for indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and three counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Anyone with information about Lathers' whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
