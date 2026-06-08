Gonzales La. 30 roundabout project aims to ease Ascension Parish traffic

GONZALES — Drivers traveling along La. 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish may have noticed what appears to be giant craters carved into portions of the roadway.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the excavation is part of an ongoing project designed to improve traffic flow in one of the parish's busiest corridors.

The project includes the construction of three roundabouts, one at the intersection of La. 30 and St. Landry Avenue and two more at the I-10 eastbound and westbound interchanges.

DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said crews are removing old pavement and rebuilding sections of the roadway to create a smoother driving surface.

"They're digging out all the old pavement, and they're going to put down new pavement in that area, so you're going to get a much smoother ride," Mallett said.

Drivers who regularly use the corridor said the construction has required additional patience.

"I've been driving on these roads for the past maybe 10 years," said Henry Armstrong, who travels the route frequently. "You have to really take your time navigating it."

DOTD officials said significant progress has already been made. The roundabout at La. 30 and St. Landry Avenue recently reopened to two lanes after operating as a single-lane roundabout for several months, helping ease congestion in the area.

Motorists will also notice changes near Tanger Outlets and Cabela's, where the traffic signal has been removed.

"The signal at Tanger and Cabela's has been removed, and it's a right-turn-in and right-turn-out of both of those areas," Mallett said.

While construction remains underway, DOTD officials said traffic conditions have already improved and expect even greater benefits once all three roundabouts become operational.

"Once this is complete and we have all three roundabouts functioning, it's going to really help the congestion and traffic flow in this area," Mallett said.

Despite the temporary inconvenience caused by the construction, Armstrong said he believes the project will ultimately benefit drivers.

"They're doing a pretty good job. I mean, dealing with the rain and everything we have down here in Louisiana, they're doing a pretty good job," Armstrong said.