Police searching for man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge; phone, wallet found in vehicle left behind

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man last seen downtown early Wednesday morning dropping off his family at a hotel.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Jody Bert, 44, who was last seen Wednesday at 12:45 a.m.. Police say Bert and his family were visiting relatives in Oklahoma and driving back home to Florida when they stopped in Baton Rouge for the night.

Officers said Bert dropped his family off at a hotel in downtown Baton Rouge and went to park the car. He never returned to the hotel.

Police later found his wallet and phone in a nearby parking garage, as well as his vehicle.

He is said to be 6'0" and 220 pounds with short black hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Bert's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.