76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for man accused of domestic violence

3 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, July 21 2024 Jul 21, 2024 July 21, 2024 9:52 PM July 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for domestic violence charges. 

Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for 37-year-old Jeremy Jackson, who is wanted on two counts of domestic abuse battery — one involving a serious bodily injury to the victim. 

Parish records show Jackson was previously arrested on drug charges, but documents do not show any violent offenses.

Trending News

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts can call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days