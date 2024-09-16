90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for man accused of burglary, attempted burglary at multiple Ben Hur Road homes

3 hours 7 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2024 Sep 16, 2024 September 16, 2024 2:57 PM September 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of both burglary and attempted burglary at multiple homes on Ben Hur Road on Monday.

Police said that the individual, pictured in security footage, attempted to burglarize a residence in the 700 block of Ben Hur Road on Monday. Shortly after, the suspect was able to gain entry into a residence in the 900 block of Ben Hur Road.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver or gray sedan, police said.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days